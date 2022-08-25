8/24: Hotfix Patch

Hello shopkeepers!
Here's a small hotfix patch to fix a few more issues. Keep reports coming over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers!
Changes
- Added various hit sounds
- Changed pickup SFX
- Added rifle animations
- Reduced size of bounty UI
- Rearranged some nodes in the Research Tree so that higher value items are offered earlier
- Added new Industrial Table item to the Research Tree
- Increased Copper Bar price from 10 -> 15
- Increased price of Stone Statue and Copper Lantern
- Updated punch SFX
- Changed object destroyed SFX
- Adjusted audio compression
Fixes
- Fixed audio clips not playing when enemies were being hit
- Fixed bug where if one player was sleeping in a bed-like item and another player picked it up, the sleeping player got stuck in the sleeping animation
- Fixed NRE with EQS system
- Fixed issue where clients couldn't see customer needs
- Fixed typo in welcome message
- Reverted hair shader changes to fix invisible hair
- Fixed network manager duplicating some items internally
- Fixed issue where swapping to the same slot would allow the player to place items anywhere regardless of overlaps for 1 frame
- Fixed hover attribute UI not displaying correctly
- Fixed police pursuit music persisting
- Fixed Explosive Barrel not applying damage to buildings properly
- Fixed player being frozen when they enter dialogue while blocking
- More shader and audio clip memory optimizations
- Fixed issue where the first item doesn't play the block animation
- Fixed bartering UI not showing characters for client
- Fixed chair and bed being stuck in the player's hand when sleeping in it sometimes
- Optimized spatial grid
Changed files in this update