Saleblazers Playtest update for 25 August 2022

8/24: Hotfix Patch

Saleblazers Playtest update for 25 August 2022

8/24: Hotfix Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello shopkeepers!

Here's a small hotfix patch to fix a few more issues. Keep reports coming over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers!

Changes

  • Added various hit sounds
  • Changed pickup SFX
  • Added rifle animations
  • Reduced size of bounty UI
  • Rearranged some nodes in the Research Tree so that higher value items are offered earlier
  • Added new Industrial Table item to the Research Tree
  • Increased Copper Bar price from 10 -> 15
  • Increased price of Stone Statue and Copper Lantern
  • Updated punch SFX
  • Changed object destroyed SFX
  • Adjusted audio compression

Fixes

  • Fixed audio clips not playing when enemies were being hit
  • Fixed bug where if one player was sleeping in a bed-like item and another player picked it up, the sleeping player got stuck in the sleeping animation
  • Fixed NRE with EQS system
  • Fixed issue where clients couldn't see customer needs
  • Fixed typo in welcome message
  • Reverted hair shader changes to fix invisible hair
  • Fixed network manager duplicating some items internally
  • Fixed issue where swapping to the same slot would allow the player to place items anywhere regardless of overlaps for 1 frame
  • Fixed hover attribute UI not displaying correctly
  • Fixed police pursuit music persisting
  • Fixed Explosive Barrel not applying damage to buildings properly
  • Fixed player being frozen when they enter dialogue while blocking
  • More shader and audio clip memory optimizations
  • Fixed issue where the first item doesn't play the block animation
  • Fixed bartering UI not showing characters for client
  • Fixed chair and bed being stuck in the player's hand when sleeping in it sometimes
  • Optimized spatial grid

