Eo update for 25 August 2022

Hotfix - Textures and Flying Mountains

Build 9383017 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Night/Day cycle of 4 hours now
  • Adjusted women's textures (looked wrong)
  • Improved raycasting for combat system (more detect power)
  • Got rid of the mystery of the flying mountain (it was a feature, not a bug)

