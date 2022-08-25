- Night/Day cycle of 4 hours now
- Adjusted women's textures (looked wrong)
- Improved raycasting for combat system (more detect power)
- Got rid of the mystery of the flying mountain (it was a feature, not a bug)
Eo update for 25 August 2022
Hotfix - Textures and Flying Mountains
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update