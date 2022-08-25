- Added Crucifix use animation and FX
- Improved held item visibility in complete darkness
- Improved Performance and handling for grabbable items
- Improved ghost animations
- Improved locations in litchfield and old mill to run away from the ghost
- Improved grabbable item collision
- Fixed ghost sometimes not attacking in multiplayer
Friki update for 25 August 2022
Minor Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
