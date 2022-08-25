 Skip to content

Friki update for 25 August 2022

Minor Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9382994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Crucifix use animation and FX
  • Improved held item visibility in complete darkness
  • Improved Performance and handling for grabbable items
  • Improved ghost animations
  • Improved locations in litchfield and old mill to run away from the ghost
  • Improved grabbable item collision
  • Fixed ghost sometimes not attacking in multiplayer

