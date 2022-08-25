- Performance improvements to AI
- Backpacks and vests now have Open as their primary option instead of Pickup
- Added 144Hz to frame rate options, adjusted default FPS limit and changed the order of limit options
- Added mouse centering option when inventory is opened (enabled by default, disable in the Game Options)
- Damage of all ammo besides sniper rounds increased
- Added new collectibles
- Added new helmets
- Added new masks
- Added new body armor options
- Fixes for infinite resource spots (thanks to everyone who helped with this!)
- Some improvements to inventory code
- Inventories no longer spawn new items while they are open, to keep from losing items while you're playing tetris to make something fit
- Fixed barricades being able to go through base claim radius (please let me know if you find any other objects that can be placed through the base claim and I'll get those fixed too)
- Ban list for dedicated servers should be fixed
DeadPoly update for 25 August 2022
Patch 0.0.5i
Patchnotes via Steam Community
