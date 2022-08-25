v1.0.27-b.1

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
Fixed:
- Fix lag spikes encountered when entering a platform or unlocking parts and patterns.
- Fix racetrack boosts not working on non-host clients.
- Fix foliage disappearing for Medium-VeryHigh presets.
- Fix timeout issues when creating a multiplayer farm world (untested).
- Fix cave lighting.
- Fix moving platform (todo: fix jitter on local clients).
- Fix windmill rotation offset.
- Fix growl keybind issue.
Added:
- Add visibility system to disable regions based on distance.
- Add holdable fish and toy items to the Island and Sandbox maps respectively (used in quests that have not yet been included in the game).
