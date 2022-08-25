 Skip to content

Creature Creator update for 25 August 2022

v1.0.27-b.1

25 August 2022

v1.0.27-b.1

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Fixed:

  • Fix lag spikes encountered when entering a platform or unlocking parts and patterns.
  • Fix racetrack boosts not working on non-host clients.
  • Fix foliage disappearing for Medium-VeryHigh presets.
  • Fix timeout issues when creating a multiplayer farm world (untested).
  • Fix cave lighting.
  • Fix moving platform (todo: fix jitter on local clients).
  • Fix windmill rotation offset.
  • Fix growl keybind issue.

Added:

  • Add visibility system to disable regions based on distance.
  • Add holdable fish and toy items to the Island and Sandbox maps respectively (used in quests that have not yet been included in the game).

