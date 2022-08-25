v1.0.27-b.1

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Fixed:

Fix lag spikes encountered when entering a platform or unlocking parts and patterns.

Fix racetrack boosts not working on non-host clients.

Fix foliage disappearing for Medium-VeryHigh presets.

Fix timeout issues when creating a multiplayer farm world (untested).

Fix cave lighting.

Fix moving platform (todo: fix jitter on local clients).

Fix windmill rotation offset.

Fix growl keybind issue.

Added: