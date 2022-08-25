Version 141 - minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9382747 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Version 140 got accused of being a French spy, so I had to remove the beret and hide the baguette.

To be exact, BitDefender and a handful of other generally fairly obscure antiviruses had a false positive in libintl-8.dll for Barbar, a supposed French malware. .

I seen false positives before, but never for anything with an interesting backstory. Thanks 死の天使 / Shinotenshi for bringing this to my attention.

Tested in VirusTotal, most high quality antiviruses don't flag it.

Fortunately, removing debug information from the dll makes it test clean while also confirming that it is a false positive, since malware doesn't live inside debug information.

Less fortunately removing debug information makes it harder to process crash reports.

To clarify, all my binaries in every release are cross-compiled from source under a Linux environment, where Windows-only malware like Barbar can not infect them.