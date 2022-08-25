 Skip to content

Rock Hoppers Playtest update for 25 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quest givers will now request assistance if their location starts running low on o2
  • Beacons can now be placed over quest locations. However, doing so will not prevent mobs from spawning during a quest.

