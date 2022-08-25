8/24/2022 Big Patch

Thanks everybody for continuing to support us! We've been listening to your feedback and constantly grinding this past week to bring you this massive patch. Hope you enjoy.

General Changes:

Added VOIP Indicators at the bottom left by the player portrait for Team and Public Voice Chat

Added ‘Enable Voice Chat’ to Audio settings to turn VOIP on or off

‘Gold Chest’ in the Lost Island now spawns 25% of the time with 2000 gold instead of 100% with 1000 gold

Quest Progress should now be saved if you die while completing quests

Shields now have better movement speed and stamina penalties and block more damage, but have worse dodge speed penalties.

Steel Buckler Shield:

20% -> 40% Blocked Damage Resist

-10% -> -5% Stamina Efficiency

-10% -> -2% Move Speed

0% -> -5 % Dodge Speed

Wood Shield

25% -> 50% Blocked Damage Resist

-15% -> -10% Stamina Efficiency

-5% -> -3% Move Speed

0% -> -10% Dodge Speed

Steel Tower Shield

90% -> 95% Blocked Damage Resist

-20% -> -15% Stamina Efficiency

-15% -> -7% Move Speed

0% -> -20% Dodge Speed

Steel Kite Shield

50% -> 75% Blocked Damage Resistance

-15% -> -10% Stamina Efficiency

-15% -> -5% Move Speed

0% -> -10% Dodge Speed

Iron Shield

35% -> 70% Blocked Damage Resist

-15% -> -10% Stamina Efficiency

-5% -> -5% Move Speed (unchanged)

0% -> -10% Dodge Speed

Crossbows now have movement speed and stamina penalties:

Wooden Crossbow:

0% -> -6% Movement Speed

0% -> -6% Stamina Efficiency

Arbalest Crossbow:

0% -> -12% Movement Speed

0% -> -12% Stamina Efficiency

2 Handed Weapon Damage Nerfs (Except Katana):

Steel Battleaxe

330 -> 310 Damage

Steel Nodachi

430 -> 380 Damage

Steel Giant Scimitar

350 -> 330 Damage

Iron Maul

340 -> 300 Damage

Iron Longsword

320 -> 280 Damage

Steel Greatsword

400 -> 360 Damage

Steel Warhammer

420 -> 400 Damage

Goat curry nerf:

Gives 200 Health and 150 Stamina -> 200 Health and 100 Stamina

Crafted with: 1 Raw Goat, 1 Garlic, 3 Spices, 4 Rice, 1 Animal Fat, 3 Clean Water -> 2 Raw Goat, 2 Garlic, 3 Onions, 3 Spices, 4 Rice, 1 Animal Fat, 3 Clean Water

Increased Kick time by 25%

Eastern Entrance to the Waterfall Grotto no longer requires crouching

Bots should no longer try to group up at the exact same spot

Bots exit ‘command mode’ after their leader takes damage

Bot responsiveness in combat improved across the board

Bots no longer see themselves in their Line of Sight

Bot positioning improved

Mercenary Bots no longer run away from extended fights

Zombies should respond much better to damage

Asura’s should now become ‘enraged’ against multiple opponents when it drops below 30% health, gaining an increase to movement speed

Asura’s kicks now deal Blunt damage

Can now sell equipped Weapons, Armour, and Consumables to shops

Can no longer search a shops inventory

Insured Items no longer are insured on theft

Freebooters no longer allow items that are looted with insurance to keep the insurance

Removed Rusty Chisel

Various Localization updates

Rubberbanding should be less aggressive

Bug Fixes: