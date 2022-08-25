8/24/2022 Big Patch

Thanks everybody for continuing to support us! We've been listening to your feedback and constantly grinding this past week to bring you this massive patch. Hope you enjoy.
General Changes:
Added VOIP Indicators at the bottom left by the player portrait for Team and Public Voice Chat
Added ‘Enable Voice Chat’ to Audio settings to turn VOIP on or off
‘Gold Chest’ in the Lost Island now spawns 25% of the time with 2000 gold instead of 100% with 1000 gold
Quest Progress should now be saved if you die while completing quests
Shields now have better movement speed and stamina penalties and block more damage, but have worse dodge speed penalties.
Steel Buckler Shield:
- 20% -> 40% Blocked Damage Resist
- -10% -> -5% Stamina Efficiency
- -10% -> -2% Move Speed
- 0% -> -5 % Dodge Speed
Wood Shield
- 25% -> 50% Blocked Damage Resist
- -15% -> -10% Stamina Efficiency
- -5% -> -3% Move Speed
- 0% -> -10% Dodge Speed
Steel Tower Shield
- 90% -> 95% Blocked Damage Resist
- -20% -> -15% Stamina Efficiency
- -15% -> -7% Move Speed
- 0% -> -20% Dodge Speed
Steel Kite Shield
- 50% -> 75% Blocked Damage Resistance
- -15% -> -10% Stamina Efficiency
- -15% -> -5% Move Speed
- 0% -> -10% Dodge Speed
Iron Shield
- 35% -> 70% Blocked Damage Resist
- -15% -> -10% Stamina Efficiency
- -5% -> -5% Move Speed (unchanged)
- 0% -> -10% Dodge Speed
Crossbows now have movement speed and stamina penalties:
Wooden Crossbow:
- 0% -> -6% Movement Speed
- 0% -> -6% Stamina Efficiency
Arbalest Crossbow:
- 0% -> -12% Movement Speed
- 0% -> -12% Stamina Efficiency
2 Handed Weapon Damage Nerfs (Except Katana):
Steel Battleaxe
- 330 -> 310 Damage
Steel Nodachi
- 430 -> 380 Damage
Steel Giant Scimitar
- 350 -> 330 Damage
Iron Maul
- 340 -> 300 Damage
Iron Longsword
- 320 -> 280 Damage
Steel Greatsword
- 400 -> 360 Damage
Steel Warhammer
- 420 -> 400 Damage
Goat curry nerf:
Gives 200 Health and 150 Stamina -> 200 Health and 100 Stamina
Crafted with: 1 Raw Goat, 1 Garlic, 3 Spices, 4 Rice, 1 Animal Fat, 3 Clean Water -> 2 Raw Goat, 2 Garlic, 3 Onions, 3 Spices, 4 Rice, 1 Animal Fat, 3 Clean Water
Increased Kick time by 25%
Eastern Entrance to the Waterfall Grotto no longer requires crouching
Bots should no longer try to group up at the exact same spot
Bots exit ‘command mode’ after their leader takes damage
Bot responsiveness in combat improved across the board
Bots no longer see themselves in their Line of Sight
Bot positioning improved
Mercenary Bots no longer run away from extended fights
Zombies should respond much better to damage
Asura’s should now become ‘enraged’ against multiple opponents when it drops below 30% health, gaining an increase to movement speed
Asura’s kicks now deal Blunt damage
Can now sell equipped Weapons, Armour, and Consumables to shops
Can no longer search a shops inventory
Insured Items no longer are insured on theft
Freebooters no longer allow items that are looted with insurance to keep the insurance
Removed Rusty Chisel
Various Localization updates
Rubberbanding should be less aggressive
Bug Fixes:
- Updated hitreg, hopefully we see hits land 100% of the time now
- Update Navmesh on the Lost Island so hopefully hired followers follow better
- Fixed an issue where party members would be teleported to their spawn after the party leader joined the server on Shiphub
- Fixed Zombies becoming broken when punched
- Fixed Zombies spinning when attacking sometimes
- Fixed a bug where party leaders had to wait longer than intended when arriving at an expedition
- Fixed Crossbow bolts being able to be parried
- Fixed Ojore’s Katana quest having impossibly high requirements
- Fixed stamina damage being dealt through parried hits
- Fixed ‘Ascended Whetstone of Striking’ item being a loading symbol indefinitely
- Fixed backpacks in shops being able to store items
- Fixed AI Navigation on Island Map. Nav should be a lot better
- Fixed collision on foliage near Buana on the Shiphub
- Fixed ‘Artificing Upgrades Blueprints’ item not showing the recipe collection as the description
- Fixed Water Sound Effects not playing when walking through shallow water
- Fixed bug where corrupted zombies don’t drop loot
- Fixed bug where when server disconnects you, you become unable to rejoin the game
