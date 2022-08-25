 Skip to content

World of Haiku update for 25 August 2022

v. 1.0.2f3

v. 1.0.2f3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[UPDATE] ls now shows files in the correct order, giving preference to folders; autocomplete suggestions are also ordered but character-based.

[FIX] Intro text didn’t start unless you press ‘SPACE’ first.

[FIX] macOS UI rendering issues.

