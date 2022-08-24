 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 24 August 2022

ClientVersion 5389

Build 9382217

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

Abilities

  • DISSEMINATE: Changed ability unit target team from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_BOTH/|/ to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_BOTH
  • DISSEMINATE: Removed attribute ability unit target flags with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ENEMIES | DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_INVULNERABLE
  • DISSEMINATE: Added new attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • Break Tether: Removed attribute max level with value of 1
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Glimpse Cooldown: Removed attribute value with value of 12
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Glimpse Cooldown: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_glimpse
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Glimpse Cooldown: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base
  • +{s:bonus_max_damage} Glimpse Max Damage: Removed attribute value with value of 275
  • +{s:bonus_max_damage} Glimpse Max Damage: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of disruptor_glimpse
  • +{s:bonus_max_damage} Glimpse Max Damage: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base

Items

  • Bloodthorn: AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resist increased from 20 to 25 (+5)

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
