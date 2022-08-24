Dota 2 update for 24 August 2022
ClientVersion 5389
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Abilities
- DISSEMINATE: Changed ability unit target team from
DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_BOTH/|/to
DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_BOTH
- DISSEMINATE: Removed attribute
ability unit target flagswith value of
DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ENEMIES | DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_INVULNERABLE
- DISSEMINATE: Added new attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
- Break Tether: Removed attribute
max levelwith value of
1
- -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Glimpse Cooldown: Removed attribute
valuewith value of
12
- -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Glimpse Cooldown: Removed attribute
ad linked abilitieswith value of
disruptor_glimpse
- -{s:bonus_AbilityCooldown}s Glimpse Cooldown: Added new attribute
base classwith value of
special_bonus_base
- +{s:bonus_max_damage} Glimpse Max Damage: Removed attribute
valuewith value of
275
- +{s:bonus_max_damage} Glimpse Max Damage: Removed attribute
ad linked abilitieswith value of
disruptor_glimpse
- +{s:bonus_max_damage} Glimpse Max Damage: Added new attribute
base classwith value of
special_bonus_base
Items
- Bloodthorn: AbilityValues/bonus_magic_resist increased from
20to
25(+5)
