Update notes for August 24th

- Players can now change the name tag when customizing their seals
- Fixed a bug in Smash mode that would result in the round playing endlessly
- Fixed mystery items falling through the floor
- Fixed player portraits going blank after a rematch
- Relocated controls to be under options
- Added display settings under options
Sumo Seals Playtest update for 24 August 2022
