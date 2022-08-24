 Skip to content

Sumo Seals Playtest update for 24 August 2022

Update notes for August 24th

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Players can now change the name tag when customizing their seals
  • Fixed a bug in Smash mode that would result in the round playing endlessly
  • Fixed mystery items falling through the floor
  • Fixed player portraits going blank after a rematch
  • Relocated controls to be under options
  • Added display settings under options

Changed files in this update

