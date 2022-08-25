0.01.02.00 Normal Update

Hi everyone! A new development update with new features, new fixes, and new bugs!
From now on it's possible to invite one friend to join you in matchmaking. Sadly there is a bug(told you there were new bugs) that sometimes the invited player can't enter the lobby(we are working on that).
as you (maybe) already know we are a tiny team so we thought it could be better to let you use this feature now instead of letting you wait more time for it.
Changelog
Added
- Players can invite one friend and search for matchmaking together.
Fixed
- Leak in debug.log file.
- All menus should fit correctly on 16:10 monitor resolutions now.
- Animation bug when interacting with the Iron Maiden.
Known Issues
- Invited players in matchmaking can drop off the group when joining a game.
