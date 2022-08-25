0.01.02.00 Normal Update

Hi everyone! A new development update with new features, new fixes, and new bugs!

From now on it's possible to invite one friend to join you in matchmaking. Sadly there is a bug(told you there were new bugs) that sometimes the invited player can't enter the lobby(we are working on that).

as you (maybe) already know we are a tiny team so we thought it could be better to let you use this feature now instead of letting you wait more time for it.

Changelog

Added

Players can invite one friend and search for matchmaking together.

Fixed

Leak in debug.log file.

All menus should fit correctly on 16:10 monitor resolutions now.

Animation bug when interacting with the Iron Maiden.

Known Issues