Drunken Nuke'em update for 25 August 2022

0.01.02.00 Normal Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! A new development update with new features, new fixes, and new bugs!

From now on it's possible to invite one friend to join you in matchmaking. Sadly there is a bug(told you there were new bugs) that sometimes the invited player can't enter the lobby(we are working on that).
as you (maybe) already know we are a tiny team so we thought it could be better to let you use this feature now instead of letting you wait more time for it.

Changelog

Added

  • Players can invite one friend and search for matchmaking together.

Fixed

  • Leak in debug.log file.
  • All menus should fit correctly on 16:10 monitor resolutions now.
  • Animation bug when interacting with the Iron Maiden.

Known Issues

  • Invited players in matchmaking can drop off the group when joining a game.

