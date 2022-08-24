Patch 1.8.5.3 - Smol update

Heyo friendo's

Changelog:

Fixed the level timer. I pray it's fixed now!

Fixed some missing textures

The timer has been broken for quite some time, and I kept forgetting about it. It's hopefully in working order, even showing the miliseconds in like 3 digits for anyone in the speed department ːsteamthumbsupː

I mentioned earlier this year that I want to do one final thing for the game, like finalizing it in a way, and one of the ideas I had was to update the game's engine from Unity 2019 to 2021, as the newer versions just run WAY faster and have less engine-related hiccups.

Not sure how that would influence things, I think some of the maps will have altered baked lighting and some minor colour differences. If I can successfully migrate the thing and it looks mostly the same, I'll try and update the game in the name of performance gains.

I said recently I would stop with the whole updating thing, but thought it would be nice to let you guys know why the game has gotten a new update ːsteamthumbsupː