- Added a new voiceover to skin or no skin
- Level 5 has many improvements
- The shotgun has more improvements as well including a new silencer
- The cimkin rooms shop is opening!
- Many new clip-a-matic pictures were added
- Did some work to the leadup for the casino
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 24 August 2022
V. 2.10.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update