BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 24 August 2022

V. 2.10.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9381993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new voiceover to skin or no skin
  • Level 5 has many improvements
  • The shotgun has more improvements as well including a new silencer
  • The cimkin rooms shop is opening!
  • Many new clip-a-matic pictures were added
  • Did some work to the leadup for the casino

Changed files in this update

