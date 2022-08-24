 Skip to content

Empires of the Void II update for 24 August 2022

Version 2.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Your move will not happen automatically, even if you have only one option.
  • The game will not soft-lock when you get a free cyborg from fighting off the insectoids. You will be able to click a location to place the cyborg.
  • When Research/Building, there is still a blue highlight on the Goods token on the Player Board, but it is much less opaque, so you can still see what the Goods are.
  • After changing the SFX volume slider, a demo sound will play.
  • The Rules Dialog should now scroll comfortably using the mouse wheel.
  • Start Game button is always visible in the Lobby - if clicked while there is only one player, or while there are duplicate factions, it will show an message explaining why the game can't start.
  • Captain's log shows a message when an ally is gained.
  • Escape key opens the Settings menu.
  • Undoing a movement action should no longer create duplicate units.
  • Title screen has a version number and Discord link. Let's grow this community!
  • Settings will save properly when changed on Title screen.
  • Goods tokens on inhabited planets are face up.
  • Empire card dialog won't overlap the buttons on the left.
  • When hunger tokens are in orbit, you can collect them and the Good at the same time.
  • Attacking with only a Worldship with no bases will roll zero dice (you will always get a zero as your highest dice roll).
  • The card "I refit a broken outpost" now requires you to pay the credits cost of the base.
  • The card "help build a warpgate facility" now counts as a move, allows you to collect goods, take control of a planet, etc.
  • The Recruit dialog no longer covers the Undo button.
  • The Close-up view does cover all buttons. You must exit Close-up before you can do anything. This prevents some possible bugs.
  • Units will no longer retreat to the space where Korlo Zan was, if it has been destroyed.

