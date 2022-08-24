- Your move will not happen automatically, even if you have only one option.
- The game will not soft-lock when you get a free cyborg from fighting off the insectoids. You will be able to click a location to place the cyborg.
- When Research/Building, there is still a blue highlight on the Goods token on the Player Board, but it is much less opaque, so you can still see what the Goods are.
- After changing the SFX volume slider, a demo sound will play.
- The Rules Dialog should now scroll comfortably using the mouse wheel.
- Start Game button is always visible in the Lobby - if clicked while there is only one player, or while there are duplicate factions, it will show an message explaining why the game can't start.
- Captain's log shows a message when an ally is gained.
- Escape key opens the Settings menu.
- Undoing a movement action should no longer create duplicate units.
- Title screen has a version number and Discord link. Let's grow this community!
- Settings will save properly when changed on Title screen.
- Goods tokens on inhabited planets are face up.
- Empire card dialog won't overlap the buttons on the left.
- When hunger tokens are in orbit, you can collect them and the Good at the same time.
- Attacking with only a Worldship with no bases will roll zero dice (you will always get a zero as your highest dice roll).
- The card "I refit a broken outpost" now requires you to pay the credits cost of the base.
- The card "help build a warpgate facility" now counts as a move, allows you to collect goods, take control of a planet, etc.
- The Recruit dialog no longer covers the Undo button.
- The Close-up view does cover all buttons. You must exit Close-up before you can do anything. This prevents some possible bugs.
- Units will no longer retreat to the space where Korlo Zan was, if it has been destroyed.
Empires of the Void II update for 24 August 2022
Version 2.3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
