Patch Notes (v2.5609):

Bug Fixes:
- Getting a third out in Koshien Stadium 1v1 now properly ends the batting cycle.
- The player is no longer able to cheat and score from tagging first base three times in 1v1.
- Fixed a desync issue when multiple players grab the ball at the same time in Free Roam.
- The batter is no longer able to pick up the ball in 1v1.
- The ball no longer vanishes from the field if a runner picks it up in 1v1.
- The ball no longer gets stuck in the player’s hand if they grab it with the throwing hand at the same time as the mitt in Free Roam.
- All players except players standing in the batting zone can now switch roles in Free Roam when other players are in the zone.
- The ball no longer returns to an offensive player if they throw it out of the park in Free Roam. It returns to the starting position near the pitcher’s mound.
- The ball now remains able to be interacted with when there is only one player in Free Roam.
- Fixed an issue causing the player to become stuck in place in the booth in 1v1.
Improvements:
- Updated the locker room to better fit the feel of the game.
Changed files in this update