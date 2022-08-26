 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 26 August 2022

Patch Notes (v2.5609):

Build 9381801

Bug Fixes:

  • Getting a third out in Koshien Stadium 1v1 now properly ends the batting cycle.
  • The player is no longer able to cheat and score from tagging first base three times in 1v1.
  • Fixed a desync issue when multiple players grab the ball at the same time in Free Roam.
  • The batter is no longer able to pick up the ball in 1v1.
  • The ball no longer vanishes from the field if a runner picks it up in 1v1.
  • The ball no longer gets stuck in the player’s hand if they grab it with the throwing hand at the same time as the mitt in Free Roam.
  • All players except players standing in the batting zone can now switch roles in Free Roam when other players are in the zone.
  • The ball no longer returns to an offensive player if they throw it out of the park in Free Roam. It returns to the starting position near the pitcher’s mound.
  • The ball now remains able to be interacted with when there is only one player in Free Roam.
  • Fixed an issue causing the player to become stuck in place in the booth in 1v1.

Improvements:

  • Updated the locker room to better fit the feel of the game.

