Nevergrind Online update for 24 August 2022

Minor store adjustments - possible fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9381679

Patchnotes via Steam Community

281: Early Access 0.13.20 - August 24, 2022 5:30 PM EST
• Attempt to fix store data #2.
• Stores can no longer sell rare items.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
