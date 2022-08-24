281: Early Access 0.13.20 - August 24, 2022 5:30 PM EST
• Attempt to fix store data #2.
• Stores can no longer sell rare items.
Nevergrind Online update for 24 August 2022
Minor store adjustments - possible fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
281: Early Access 0.13.20 - August 24, 2022 5:30 PM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update