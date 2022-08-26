Beta-Branch Update 1.91 Live! Check Inside for Big Bug & Balancing Updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 9381546 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi all!

A new update to the beta build branch is now available for Frogun. As a reminder, this branch can be accessed with code QwhcSbyEhoSN1ciu from the beta program tab.

This continues on the set of changes already made to the game to deliver some fixes to commonly mentioned issues, such as high refresh rate instability, item persistence, and many other bugfixes.

CHANGES MADE IN THIS BUILD:

The list of changes is as follows:

High refresh rate time scale fixes - FPS logic has been changed to be more frame independent, with behavior shifted to a fixed timescale. This is the biggest change and should make the game far more comfortable for many players, esp. those playing at high FPS rates who found issues with things like bouncing or grappling.

Made items collected except for obsidian skulls persistent in a single run through death - this experimental change was much asked for by players and was implemented on our end in response to feedback.

Made vases with coins that were collected respawn, but empty

Shoot/Camera 45º snapping options

Made “Stomp” attack by Prickly never get out of the platform

Added a note icon on the results screen during the emblem completion phase

Made vases which don’t contain coins to have a red colour pattern instead of green, adding a visual differentiation

Removed redundant death areas at the start of Running with fear

Fixed bug that prevented L's model from appearing in the bestiary

Set checkpoint spawn camera direction to correct direction on all levels

Fixed death animation able to trigger when resetting, which caused a timer bug

Snowball collision improved

Wintry shouldn't get stuck in columns anymore

Changed Wintry’s start animation so it’s inside the ground and not floating outside

Fixed death area in steep descent

Made enemies restart their alert status on respawn

Fixed bug that would cause fly enemies to not register the hit at specific angles

Fixed Hexy’s tiara not unlocking the doppelganger medal when used against Hexy

Dying without reaching any checkpoints resets the death counter to zero - this was a much asked for request especially among completionists and speedrunners

Moved “Restart Level” option in pause menu to 2nd from top

Moved camera sensitivity X, camera sensitivity Y, camera damping, drop shadow, and character normal shadow to graphics instead of gameplay

Added "Reset to checkpoint" option in pause menu

Fixed a bug that would prevent level music doesn’t play again after dying in some bossfights

Added invert x-axis option to menu

Removed coins at the start of the skull path in Pushy Hallway

Fixed sound issue so audio channels aren’t filled in Wintry’s intro

Removed an arc which caused Renata to get stuck under it on Trap Hall

Made Jake jump correctly after respawning, and improved Jake race behavior on certain levels

Fixed hollow trunk with hole collider so Renata cannot slide down the sides of the hole

Fixed hat models still displaying a shadow if character shadows were disabled

Made tar bubbles hook area bigger and more forgiving

Made jump after tilted shrooms in At the finish line shorter

Made health not get to two lines if the text is too long

Added deadzone option (sensitvity) for movement in addition to camera if possible; also increase general movement deadzones - another much asked for change for accessibility

Removed wrong column in Race at the topside

Refined camera damping/smoothing behavior so it dampens the Y-axis more than X, so the camera doesn’t have the current problem of “trailing” after the player

Added ability to skip dialogues- another much asked for change for accessibility

Made spike vine hitboxes smaller

Removed trees from dialogue area on Mountain Jog

Hexy’s icon in level select is now that of a boss level

Fixed Wintry's hitbox sometimes hitting the player when ramming into her

Fireballs don't have blob shadows anymore

You can't zipline towards fireballs anymore

Various other small tweaks & QoL changes

This update is possible thanks to all of your feedback, and more is coming soon! Thank you everybody! 🐸💙