Beta-Branch Update 1.91 Live! Check Inside for Big Bug & Balancing Updates!

Hi all!
A new update to the beta build branch is now available for Frogun. As a reminder, this branch can be accessed with code QwhcSbyEhoSN1ciu from the beta program tab.
This continues on the set of changes already made to the game to deliver some fixes to commonly mentioned issues, such as high refresh rate instability, item persistence, and many other bugfixes.
CHANGES MADE IN THIS BUILD:
High refresh rate time scale fixes - FPS logic has been changed to be more frame independent, with behavior shifted to a fixed timescale. This is the biggest change and should make the game far more comfortable for many players, esp. those playing at high FPS rates who found issues with things like bouncing or grappling.
Made items collected except for obsidian skulls persistent in a single run through death - this experimental change was much asked for by players and was implemented on our end in response to feedback.
Made vases with coins that were collected respawn, but empty
Shoot/Camera 45º snapping options
Made “Stomp” attack by Prickly never get out of the platform
Added a note icon on the results screen during the emblem completion phase
Made vases which don’t contain coins to have a red colour pattern instead of green, adding a visual differentiation
Removed redundant death areas at the start of Running with fear
Fixed bug that prevented L's model from appearing in the bestiary
Set checkpoint spawn camera direction to correct direction on all levels
Fixed death animation able to trigger when resetting, which caused a timer bug
Snowball collision improved
Wintry shouldn't get stuck in columns anymore
Changed Wintry’s start animation so it’s inside the ground and not floating outside
Fixed death area in steep descent
Made enemies restart their alert status on respawn
Fixed bug that would cause fly enemies to not register the hit at specific angles
Fixed Hexy’s tiara not unlocking the doppelganger medal when used against Hexy
Dying without reaching any checkpoints resets the death counter to zero - this was a much asked for request especially among completionists and speedrunners
Moved “Restart Level” option in pause menu to 2nd from top
Moved camera sensitivity X, camera sensitivity Y, camera damping, drop shadow, and character normal shadow to graphics instead of gameplay
Added "Reset to checkpoint" option in pause menu
Fixed a bug that would prevent level music doesn’t play again after dying in some bossfights
Added invert x-axis option to menu
Removed coins at the start of the skull path in Pushy Hallway
Fixed sound issue so audio channels aren’t filled in Wintry’s intro
Removed an arc which caused Renata to get stuck under it on Trap Hall
Made Jake jump correctly after respawning, and improved Jake race behavior on certain levels
Fixed hollow trunk with hole collider so Renata cannot slide down the sides of the hole
Fixed hat models still displaying a shadow if character shadows were disabled
Made tar bubbles hook area bigger and more forgiving
Made jump after tilted shrooms in At the finish line shorter
Made health not get to two lines if the text is too long
Added deadzone option (sensitvity) for movement in addition to camera if possible; also increase general movement deadzones - another much asked for change for accessibility
Removed wrong column in Race at the topside
Refined camera damping/smoothing behavior so it dampens the Y-axis more than X, so the camera doesn’t have the current problem of “trailing” after the player
Added ability to skip dialogues- another much asked for change for accessibility
Made spike vine hitboxes smaller
Removed trees from dialogue area on Mountain Jog
Hexy’s icon in level select is now that of a boss level
Fixed Wintry's hitbox sometimes hitting the player when ramming into her
Fireballs don't have blob shadows anymore
You can't zipline towards fireballs anymore
Various other small tweaks & QoL changes
This update is possible thanks to all of your feedback, and more is coming soon! Thank you everybody! 🐸💙
Changed depots in beta-test branch