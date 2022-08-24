CONTENT UPDATE 3

Welcome to the 3RD CONTENT UPDATE!

After a long hiatus from game development, I have found some time to add some further content to this game.

Unfortunately game dev is not my day job and hence I have had to slowly update the game in my spare time.

However I wanted to say thanks for all the kind feedback, and the suggestions have been noted for potential future updates.

The aim of this update was to tweak it into a final polished state and to add more customisation to the game modes

FEATURES