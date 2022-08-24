CONTENT UPDATE 3

Welcome to the 3RD CONTENT UPDATE!
After a long hiatus from game development, I have found some time to add some further content to this game.
Unfortunately game dev is not my day job and hence I have had to slowly update the game in my spare time.
However I wanted to say thanks for all the kind feedback, and the suggestions have been noted for potential future updates.
The aim of this update was to tweak it into a final polished state and to add more customisation to the game modes
FEATURES
- A game options menu has been added. As well as adjustments to general game settings, you can now adjust the size of each team and the weapon pool that the enemies pick from. This allows the player to have some freedom over the difficulty of the game, but also have some fun with some niche modes - e.g. the whole enemy team can be forced to spawn only with grenade launchers...
You'll find the options menu in the hallway outside the main staging room, next to the lever that changes the gamemode.
- Gamemode Shoot-out has now changed. The map is now very long and the aim is to push the enemy back by gaining ground. Once the enemy is pushed back enough, they will be unable to spawn reinforcements and you can finish them off.
- Gamemode Catch the Chicken now has the new Shoot-out gamemode integrated as a bonus challenge every 3 rounds. This is in addition to the Last Team Standing bonus challenge every 4 rounds.
- Gamemode Hold your Ground has now been adjusted to scale the difficulty better. In addition, the Shoot-out gamemode has been integrated as a bonus challenge every 3 rounds.
- Graphically, the living menu has been improved - feel free to explore the facility when you first start the game!
- The camera has been adjusted with a further maximum zoom, this will let you see more of the action that is going on around you.
- Multiple bugs fixed
Changed files in this update