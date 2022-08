Share · View all patches · Build 9381516 · Last edited 24 August 2022 – 22:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This update fixes the issue where the key rebinding menu would not properly show the selected action after being closed and re-opened.

It also fixes some issues with the AI warp behaviour triggering when it shouldn't.

It is now possible to change blades on the salvage interface using the standard left and right navigation keys (Including shift+scroll)

Finally, it adds the gamepad and keyboard menus to the pause menu so they can be referenced or changed mid-run.