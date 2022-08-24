 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drag Deal update for 24 August 2022

Some news 24/08/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9381485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
Remember account;
Menu button on minigame selection;
Save language choice;

Fixed:
Diamonds price conversion to REAL;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link