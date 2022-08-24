 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 24 August 2022

Unarmed Buffs

Share · View all patches · Build 9381415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kensai - Now grants "You can always use skills that require you to be Unarmed.", in addition to its existing effect.

Sun Soul Technique - Projectiles now count as Spell Damage and apply Weapon Enchants and the effects of Chaos Fist.

