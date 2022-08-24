 Skip to content

MarsVR: Mars Desert Research Station VR update for 24 August 2022

Update V 0.5 - Fueling up the rockets

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are chipping away at adding our new features and improvements to this training application, we have been testing privately for the past serval month at various space-related events and conventions to find out what works. Although the training modules are not fully complete just yet this update brings all the fundamental performance improvements we needed to add, some more world interactions and more areas to explore around the map.

Features

Interiors

Mapping Device
  • Used for tracking missions, changing music and other options
Larger Map

Main Menu UI

Other various hidden events and info around the map.

Bug Fixes

  • Frame Rate improvements
  • LOD groups optimized
  • Lighting improved
  • Boarder added around map bounds
  • Space Gravity added
  • Model Optimization
  • Player controller interaction fixes
  • Filled holes in environment
  • Start Fly in path improved
  • Shader optimization mainly on tour
  • Achievements are now properly detected

