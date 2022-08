Share · View all patches · Build 9381348 · Last edited 24 August 2022 – 21:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Two little updates for you today:

2 more ciphers for the Great Thinkers genre, for those of you who needed 52 ;)

Fixed a bug where a solved letter would be erased/not appear, making the puzzle unsolvable

Big thanks to everyone for checking out the new update and for reporting any issues you found!

Happy solving!