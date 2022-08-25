Patch #19 | FULL RELEASE + DAY 1 PATCH

Engineers! The time is nigh, Train Life 1.0 is here and it's time to talk about what you can expect today patch while playing the game. Before we get into that, I would like to welcome all new and returning players back to the game. As for those veterens who have stuck around for the entirety of Early Access, you guys are the real MVP's! Lets dive right in ladies and gentleman!

Additions

Features

Added Codex tab to the Tablet - now you can learn about the game as your on the move.

Added possibility of reverse train anywhere - No more reversing at Service Stations!

Added new Map system - a long awaited feature, that will definitely make your life that much more easier.

Added Orient Express DLC with steam locomotive system and customization DLC

Added controller feedback support

Added “Lucky Cargo Values” City Bonus

Locomotives

Added animations to some in cabin customizations - the bobble heads will now bobble que TikTok wiggle sound

Scenarios

Added Towing and Shunting Scenarios

Added possibility to continue game in scenario after derail

Sounds

New voice lines in the tutorials - We considered adding Joey's voice, but he's from Wisconsin, so yeah...

New voice lines when contacting stations via radio

Settings

Added missing button prompt in company management

Changes & Fixes

HUD

Fixed access to radial menu during cutscenes

Fixed subtitles in tutorial cutscenes

Updated tutorials and scenarios by changing the way that tasks are displayed

Updated radial menu icons

Tablet

Fixed new career panel navigation

Updated position of tutorial widgets

Updated of controller linear, now is more readable than before

Fixed a locomotive upgrades price to by affected by the setting multiplier

Fixed render opacity for confirmation popup in Escape Menu

Gameplay

Fixed lack of rain particles in some places

Fixed problem with refresh GPS during changing locomotive cabins

Fixed problem with lights state after game load

Update camera sensitivity settings

Lowered the default wagon XP value of all cargo goods by ~50%

Increased the default passenger/postage XP by 20%

Lowered the default wagon cash value of all cargo goods by 25-33%

Added a few more variants of NPC locomotives you can encounter during events

Increased the starting number of wagons that start on production points at the start of a new game

Increased the starting number of passengers and postage that start on main stations and warehouses at the start of a new game

Increased the price of derailing and continuing from 10,000 to 50,000

Increased the price of returning to the previous station from 5,000 to 10,000

Level Art & Design

Fixed asset popping on scenario’s start

General improvements to old gen consoles

Stability & Performance

Improvement of path searching in map

Improvement of GPS system

Fixed problem with fps drops scrolling list of locomotives in Service Center

Stability fixes

Miscellaneous

Fixed some not saved gameplay settings

Fixed problem with skipping tutorials

Fixed various problems in tutorials

Fixed various problems in scenarios

Before we end here, I wanted to share a few words (it's actually a lot, but Joey is a little softy when it comes to these things) a word from our Lead Game Designer:

"It’s a tremendously exciting day for game developers to release their game, which is usually the culmination of many years of challenging work. For Simteract, and the incredible team we’ve had working on Train Life, it’s no different. Allow me to take just a moment of your time, and then we can get back to gaming!

First and foremost, I want to thank our community members who have been with us from the start, and the ones who are joining us on day one of our full release. While it’s easy to pinpoint the monetary support as a direct contribution to our artform, it would be remiss of me if I failed to mention your bug reports, criticism, and activity within our online communities. Early Access is a grueling, but crucial, phase of iteration, polish, and community involvement. I sincerely hope that we removed as many barriers as possible to aid the flow of information between you and us, the developers. Going forward as a studio, I can certainly promise the continued treatment of the community as an extension of the game’s development team. We look forward to the long-term fans and appeal that our games generate, as well as proving that, at our heart, Simteract aims for transparent and collaborative development with our community.

To our team, our lovely group of quirky and talented men and women, I have nothing but pride thinking of how much we’ve grown and learned. Our combined mental forces can conquer even the mightiest of hurdles, and I could not ask for a better set of people to work with on a daily basis. Stand up proudly and wear a well-deserved smile when you think of where this game is now and where it began. Game development is certainly not an easy industry, but even on the toughest days I can rely on my team to put a smile on my face and encourage me onwards. Keep being your best selves, being honest, objective, and fun. Keep being the best friends I’ve ever had, and let’s make some great games together!

Lastly, but absolutely not least, our friends and business partners at Nacon deserve a big spotlight as our publisher. We’re all in this industry together, and putting all of the puzzle pieces together can, at times, be stressful and hectic. Like any good marriage, communication is key. Thank you, Nacon, for showing us a ton of care, consideration, and understanding when it came to Train Life. Working with you has been an immense pleasure for us, and we’re looking forward to the future of our relationship with you!

From all of us to you players, thank you for everything! <3

Joey Bougneit

Creative Lead & Lead Game Designer"

Thank you Joey, and thank you all for playing a huge part in this project.

Mike

Simteract Community Manager