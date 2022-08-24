 Skip to content

Non Fingo VR Playtest update for 24 August 2022

24 August Update

24 August

Added defensive drones to the station, added more enemy ships. There is music now.
There is a big accuracy bug that basically prevents any of the AI from hitting each other, I am looking into it.
Is anyone having performance issues?

