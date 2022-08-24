- Significantly increased steering responsiveness on the Acceleration vehicle
- Updated music for Infernal Road and Knotted Path
- Added Finish sound
- Updated countdown sounds
- Fixed "Turbo Mode Online" playing when vehicle starts with boost enabled
Turbo Force Playtest update for 24 August 2022
Update Notes 8/24/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
