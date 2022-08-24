 Skip to content

Turbo Force Playtest update for 24 August 2022

Update Notes 8/24/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9381276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Significantly increased steering responsiveness on the Acceleration vehicle
  • Updated music for Infernal Road and Knotted Path
  • Added Finish sound
  • Updated countdown sounds
  • Fixed "Turbo Mode Online" playing when vehicle starts with boost enabled

Changed files in this update

Depot 2105281
