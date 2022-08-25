Update to EA 0.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9381135 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 13:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

This August concludes with another update.

What's new in the game?

Alex now buys vehicles in his car dealership and Kiko's bar now serves cooked cuisine.

In addition, we have made some adjustments to the game and fixed a few bugs.

We'll be updating the game soon, check out the signs in the game!

See you soon!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.6.2

ADDED

You can sell vehicles at Alex' Dealership now.

At Kiko's bar you can buy cooked dishes now.

New foraging item: champignon.

More stumps on the mountains.

Mail: Artisan market reminder.

Improvements to the "Place Structure" mode both indoors and outdoors.

In "Place Structure" mode, the tool icon is not displayed on the terrain squares. The red highlight colour is also not shown.

When you hire towing services, your vehicle disappears from the list.

Collisions on some items.

Improvement to controller navigation in some menus.

Male characters feet.

New showroom vehicles at Alex's dealership. Stay tuned for more info about it soon…

"For sale" signs behind the player's house. Stay tuned for more info about it soon…

Lydia’s farm and house.

The fishing skill progresses twice as fast.

Some UIs when interacting with some elements of the game.

Access roads from the city to the forest.

Fade effect when loading a game.

Surroundings of Paul and Mary's house.

Surroundings of the smithy.

Computer screens in the police station.

Computer screens at the hospital.

TV screen in Peter’s mansion.

Potato omelette: buy price and sell price.

Quiche: buy price and sell price

Pumpkin: buy price and sell price.

Pumpkin seeds: buy price and sell price.

Colour selection in some menus.

FIXED