 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Obama Maze update for 24 August 2022

Obama Maze Patch 2 (v.0.12.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 9381132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Obama Maze v0.12.4 has released and has improved on a lot of features.
Patch Notes

  • Remade options menu (Please provide feedback and bugs.)
  • Added disclaimer to Forest Maze (We plan on remaking it as it seems its not enjoyable.)
  • Enabled very basic lua modding but we discourage sharing mods as its still being developed and hasn't been fully secured.
  • Changed backrooms ending.
  • Fixed the following console commands: "freecam" and "lights"
  • And probably some other things which we changed but forgotten about.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1808061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link