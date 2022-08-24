Obama Maze Patch 2 (v.0.12.4)

Obama Maze v0.12.4 has released and has improved on a lot of features.
Patch Notes
- Remade options menu (Please provide feedback and bugs.)
- Added disclaimer to Forest Maze (We plan on remaking it as it seems its not enjoyable.)
- Enabled very basic lua modding but we discourage sharing mods as its still being developed and hasn't been fully secured.
- Changed backrooms ending.
- Fixed the following console commands: "freecam" and "lights"
- And probably some other things which we changed but forgotten about.
Changed files in this update