-Fixed issue with intro screen on Linux and Steam Deck for REAL this time.
-Made changes to intro screen on all platforms, should not affect gameplay.
-Added a cute little dog to the title screen to celebrate this victory
-Yes, you can pet it... and toggle it off if you want to :(
TargetPOP update for 24 August 2022
TargetPOP v1.1
-Fixed issue with intro screen on Linux and Steam Deck for REAL this time.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update