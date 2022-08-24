 Skip to content

TargetPOP update for 24 August 2022

TargetPOP v1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed issue with intro screen on Linux and Steam Deck for REAL this time.
-Made changes to intro screen on all platforms, should not affect gameplay.
-Added a cute little dog to the title screen to celebrate this victory
-Yes, you can pet it... and toggle it off if you want to :(

