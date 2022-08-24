- Build-able lantern fixes: can be placed on property on grass directly and on concrete foundations, blueprint (blue) material applied while placing
- Pillars fix to save paint color - might be needed to place them again or at least re-paint
- Tractor have more power now to climb on more steep hills
- Container Maker name fix in shop
- Added Wheat Trailer to be able to transfer wheat from Harvester to Wheat Silo
Food Factory update for 24 August 2022
Bug fixes 1.4
