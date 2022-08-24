Balance Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Stuff:

New encounters

Added the bearded dragon enemy

Changes:

Changes to Items:

Illusory spaces can now contain manastones

The ring of dreams now gets +1 mana for each connected mana stone

Lance now costs 1 energy - scales energy each turn

Increased the haste of the guarding band

Steel boots get +2 armor for each space and are now rare

Ore now does +3 damage for each adjacent gem

The electric stone is now uncommon

Letter is rare

Wheel is uncommon

Dew Drop Blade now gets +1 damage each time it is summoned

Rough Buckler and Wooden Sword and Tree Shield and herb and the empty cup now never appear in item drops

Flower now gives 8 haste and 2 weak

Star Potion now summons more good items - curses are less likely

Increased the damage of the overgrown axe to 11 damage

Daisy blade now does 10 damage on summon

Spoiled Milk does 18 block and 3 poison to self

Tree Sword is now uncommon and does 4 damage on use

Bayou Club does 8 damage and 3 weak

Spiral lance has scaling energy and costs 0 to summon

Double Poison Potion does 3 poison damage before the multiplier

Carved Blade now does damage on summon

Added an effect to the brothers bow

Disgusting food now only removes 3 hp

Water Flask is now uncommon

Dreaming Buckler now costs 0 energy to summon

Poison Carving now does 3 base poison

Wooden Buckler is now uncommon

Cleansing Potion and Bomb now have 4 uses each

Crown of Roots now costs 0 energy

Keg now costs 2 gold

Poison Ivy now effects enemies when attacked

Old Log now sometimes creates the magic herb

Energy Fish now costs 1 energy to summon

The Short Arrow is now common

The Club now does 9 damage

The Chipped Sword now does 8 damage

The Necronomicon now does 4 poison

The standard die is now common

The splint is now legendary

The stopwatch now removes 2 health each turn

The token of energy is now legendary

Windmill now removes energy on the first turn of combat

The Dark Whetstone now is legendary and no longer adds weak to the player

The charmed bracelet no longer takes health

The warriors spellbook only takes 1 energy, is legendary, adds 1 mana, and 2 damage per combat

The debuff potion now adds 5 weak and 5 slow

The cactus now adds 7 spikes per take-damage

The poison whetstone now adds 3 poison to weapons in this row

The cursed shiv now does 5 damage

Cursed blade damage increased to 9

Crossbow now does -40% damage instead of -50%

Expert bow now does +3 damage to each arrow

The crossbow is now common

The composite bow is now uncommon and has scaling energy

Changes to enemies:

Elder Mage now attacks between summons

Speaker now attacks sometimes and has less hp

Decreased Blademaster spikes and health. Gave him a second attack

Skinks now spawn with the nightblade

Added a skink to the newt encounter

Buffed the Boastful Spellsword

Nerfed Newts - she now attacks before cursing and does a weak poison attack

Newts and Salamnders now spawn with Green Snails

Added Sables to the Turtle and skink encounter

Honey Guides now have 30 health

Honey Badgers now do small attacks and protect their honey guide

Salamanders now spawn with three skinks on the second floor of the swamp

Buffed skinks to 24 health

Buffed Sentries

Green Snail now attacks every turn

Voles now do slightly less damage

Removed the Li'l Bee Muskrat Brigand encounter

Lowered the health of the Gerbil Ruffian

Nerfed Muskrat Briggands

Purple Snails now start with 12 block and have more health

New encounters with the rabbit and lil bee

Slightly decreased damage of sables

Rude Rooster has more health and attacks for more damage

Nerfed Ferret King

Nerfed Queen Bee

Head Honcho got 2 extra HP

Nerfed Bats

Slightly nerfed Blue Snails

Armadillo starts with Block and blocks for less each turn

Nerfed Repxecutioner

Living Shadow now does medium curses instead of the big curse

Fire Geckos curse less frequently and do slightly less burn damage

Olms got 5 extra HP

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur when items were deleted - especially during adaptative mode

Fixed an issue where items would overlap after chests were open

Fixed an issue where items could appear behind the player at the bottom of the screen

Notes:

This is our first major update using analytics to balance the game. All changes were based on feedback from the community, conversations among developers, and supported by analytic data about enemy lethality and item popularity. This is the largest "balance" update we have done and we hope we got things to a better place. But if we missed the mark in any way, please let us know!

If this goes well, we hope to have the new content on the main branch next week!