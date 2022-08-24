 Skip to content

Simutrans update for 24 August 2022

Pak192.Comic 0.6 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9380875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After five years in the works, Pak192.Comic finally released version 0.6!

Compared to the old 0.5 version, there are many changes. Be sure to check them in the Announcement in the forums.

Changed files in this update

pak192.comic Depot 434632
