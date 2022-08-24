Wobbledogs Update V1.02.00

Hey everyone! I've got a fun little update to share!
New features, additions, and content:
- There's been a little robotic vacuum in the game for a long time, but it never had any functionality associated with it. With this update, the robo vacuum is now a fully featured little object. It'll automatically search out any puddles inside the room it's in to go and clean. An existing in-game goal has been updated to give this object as a reward so that everyone can get one without relying on luck. If you've already completed that goal and claimed the reward, you should be able to claim it again and get a little vacuum of your own as soon as you load up your file.
- A new wing number mutation has been introduced, so dogs can now have multiple sets of wings!
- There are now 30 additional dog names in the random dog names pool the game chooses from.
- There is now a "dog particles" toggle in Photo Mode to let you turn the dog emotional particle effects on/off for pictures.
- We set them live earlier this week, but you can now earn Wobbledogs-themed Steam trading cards, emoticons, backgrounds, and badges!
Adjustments:
- Breeding two dogs with empty guts now produces an egg that hatches a dog with zero flora in its gut as well. In the past it would have default flora in this instance.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that let you duplicate toys if you held "shift" while taking them out of the toybox.
- Dogs with the beta dog head easter egg mutation should no longer break the game when they die.
- Head-based mutations and achievements now work correctly with dogs that have the beta dog head easter egg mutation.
- Fixed an additional pupation soft lock.
- The debug command to disable UI now does so in a way that doesn't turn off the entire UI object and should no longer result in the game logging errors.
Have a great week!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs
