• Fixed: Disappearing blood tracks, partially (full fix is being worked on)
• Added: Ability to change Keybindings (work in progress, localized characters do not show in tutorials / encyclopedia)
• Added: FOV slider to Game options menu
• Tuned: Ultra widescreen support
• Tuned: Hunter sense blur is reduced
• Fixed: Clipping of player / firearms during movement
• Tuned: Lake sounds volume reduced
• Tuned: Wind sound volume reduced
• Tuned: Sleep spamming no longer advances animal age
• Tuned: Explorer difficulty is even easier (reduced speed of animal reactions, added more blood to streamline tracking)
• Tuned: Sell prices of meat
• Fixed: Mission Riddle Me This Part 3 blocking progress if player dies during walkie talkie dialogue
• Added: Limited photo mode boundaries in Ranger difficulty
• Fixed: Steyr Monobloc animation
• Added: Clipping mask for blur
• Tuned: Visual improvements to vital organs in Bullet camera
• Tuned: Improved and optimized save files
• Fixed: Rare crash connected with animal signs interaction
• Fixed: Improper synchronization of animal trophies and parameters in Multiplayer
• Tuned: Improved synchronization of character in Multiplayer
• Fixed: Climbing ladders no longer corrupts animations
• Fixed: Weather synchronization in Multiplayer
Way of the Hunter update for 25 August 2022
Patch 1 - fixes and requested setting options
