Patch 1 - fixes and requested setting options

• Fixed: Disappearing blood tracks, partially (full fix is being worked on)

• Added: Ability to change Keybindings (work in progress, localized characters do not show in tutorials / encyclopedia)

• Added: FOV slider to Game options menu

• Tuned: Ultra widescreen support

• Tuned: Hunter sense blur is reduced

• Fixed: Clipping of player / firearms during movement

• Tuned: Lake sounds volume reduced

• Tuned: Wind sound volume reduced

• Tuned: Sleep spamming no longer advances animal age

• Tuned: Explorer difficulty is even easier (reduced speed of animal reactions, added more blood to streamline tracking)

• Tuned: Sell prices of meat

• Fixed: Mission Riddle Me This Part 3 blocking progress if player dies during walkie talkie dialogue

• Added: Limited photo mode boundaries in Ranger difficulty

• Fixed: Steyr Monobloc animation

• Added: Clipping mask for blur

• Tuned: Visual improvements to vital organs in Bullet camera

• Tuned: Improved and optimized save files

• Fixed: Rare crash connected with animal signs interaction

• Fixed: Improper synchronization of animal trophies and parameters in Multiplayer

• Tuned: Improved synchronization of character in Multiplayer

• Fixed: Climbing ladders no longer corrupts animations

• Fixed: Weather synchronization in Multiplayer