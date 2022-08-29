Sea of Dreams Update - September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9380677 · Last edited 29 August 2022 – 12:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone,

Today we are releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams. We are working on quality-of-life updates, and bug fixes.

Here the list:

Changed the term CD to disc.

Removed Lucie's dialog from the chest code, which is confusing (because it's already open). It simply indicates to manage.

Monologue in the vault chamber, where the player remarks to himself that he was forced into it.

Closing the casino door behind the player on the player's first visit. He must solve the riddle of the casino to be able to leave (this lets the player know that he has something to do in the room, and that he is not walking around without understanding where to go).

Fixed a music bug, if the sound was at 0 and the player started a new game, there was still game music.

Fixed lights in control room, shader issue with some graphics cards.

Unity update.

Changed the "where_are_all" dialog with indication of rooms and casino.

Changed main menu design.

Thank you again for your feedback.