Sky Haven update for 24 August 2022

Version 0.7.4.223

24 August 2022

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements

  • added disabled building icon for Gate and Entrance

  • switch active tabs in contracts window depending on flights availability

  • optional services are enabled by default in signing contract window

  • Balance

  • tuned Amenities performance

  • airplanes capacity significantly rebalanced

  • number of operations by time of the day rebalanced. VAR now give more bonus on morning and evening

  • Bug fixes
  • fixed settings for buses
  • fixed gate stopping
  • fixed corners regeneration after placing walls objects
  • fixed walls removing
  • fixed pax types for airplane cabin classes
  • fixed short lanes plane deadlock issue
  • fixed flights are spawning passenger too early when the plane is yet to be created
  • fixed can sign contract with cargo even if there is no cargo facility in the airport
  • fixed gate1950, entrance1950, amenities, checkin, baggage claim shapes and nav agent positions
  • fixed editing tool intersection check
  • fixed wall objects snapping to walls corners
  • fixed a possibility to place a gate with a corner inside
  • fixed are walls parallel check
  • fixed missing blocker after loading
  • fixed Transferable Objects wrong removing
  • fixed no entrance for inbound checkpoint service
  • fixed lost last passenger from the gate
  • fixed inbound pax spawning in wrong place
  • fixed passengers without flights causing save to crash on loading
  • fixed RouteHuman NodeInfo array generation issue
  • fixed turning off ramps
  • fixed a crash in schedule window
  • fixed airline contracts filtering
  • fixed concrete ramp
  • fixed crash when cancelling flights

