Version 0.7.4.223
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Improvements
-
added disabled building icon for Gate and Entrance
-
switch active tabs in contracts window depending on flights availability
-
optional services are enabled by default in signing contract window
-
Balance
-
tuned Amenities performance
-
airplanes capacity significantly rebalanced
-
number of operations by time of the day rebalanced. VAR now give more bonus on morning and evening
- Bug fixes
- fixed settings for buses
- fixed gate stopping
- fixed corners regeneration after placing walls objects
- fixed walls removing
- fixed pax types for airplane cabin classes
- fixed short lanes plane deadlock issue
- fixed flights are spawning passenger too early when the plane is yet to be created
- fixed can sign contract with cargo even if there is no cargo facility in the airport
- fixed gate1950, entrance1950, amenities, checkin, baggage claim shapes and nav agent positions
- fixed editing tool intersection check
- fixed wall objects snapping to walls corners
- fixed a possibility to place a gate with a corner inside
- fixed are walls parallel check
- fixed missing blocker after loading
- fixed Transferable Objects wrong removing
- fixed no entrance for inbound checkpoint service
- fixed lost last passenger from the gate
- fixed inbound pax spawning in wrong place
- fixed passengers without flights causing save to crash on loading
- fixed RouteHuman NodeInfo array generation issue
- fixed turning off ramps
- fixed a crash in schedule window
- fixed airline contracts filtering
- fixed concrete ramp
- fixed crash when cancelling flights
Changed depots in 0.7.4.223 branch