Tribal Hunter is on Full launch!

after long early access phase, Tribal Hunter is finally released 1.0 update. 🍹

this update includes :

2 new zones (and music)

new enemy

variation of enemies with additional pattern (and funny defeat animation)

story events which will fill the plot hole of story before game begins.

and various minor changes

It's on 15% launch discount now! grab it while it's on!

Artbook and Origianal soundtrack will be on 10% discount soon.

we will keep update the game fixing problem and bugs. please use this form to report.

https://forms.gle/XhKsTBA4aViX1AfR6

Thank you for all players and supports, we couldn't make it this far without all your help!!!