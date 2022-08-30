Ashes of the Singularity v3.11 Change Notes

We've released a minor update today for Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. Changes include:
- Added support for Microsoft GamePass
- Updated language system; languages are now integrated with the base game and can be selected from the in-game options
- Updated strings for non-English languages
- Updated audio library for improved stability and general improvements
- Updated game to use Epic Online Services for multiplayer lobbies, chat, etc.
- Deprecated Vulkan API option
- Fixed several incorrect Achievements
- Various multiplayer stability improvements
Changed files in this update