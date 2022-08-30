 Skip to content

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation update for 30 August 2022

Ashes of the Singularity v3.11 Change Notes

Build 9380608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released a minor update today for Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. Changes include:

  • Added support for Microsoft GamePass
  • Updated language system; languages are now integrated with the base game and can be selected from the in-game options
  • Updated strings for non-English languages
  • Updated audio library for improved stability and general improvements
  • Updated game to use Epic Online Services for multiplayer lobbies, chat, etc.
  • Deprecated Vulkan API option
  • Fixed several incorrect Achievements
  • Various multiplayer stability improvements

