Idle Baker Boss update for 24 August 2022

2.912 - A few more changes, More to come.

Features:
[⚒️] Unique colour BG for different store types dessert list area.
[⚒️] Identify what store you have active on the main HUD
[⚒️] Offline popup shows x stores sold / gems made.

Adjustments:
[⚒️] only show plus on other mechanics of the recipe just like the workers, when you can Afford them.
[⚒️] Numbers showing XP tokens allocated to each bar
[⚒️] Prep for upcoming event
[⚒️] Safety wraps for incorrect timers added.

BUGS:
[⚒️] Exit screen can popup more than once.
[⚒️] Gems falling starts within the screen.
[⚒️] Settings checkbox in rare popup isn't saving.
[⚒️] Can change selected stores in the background while inside the trait popup.

