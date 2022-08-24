2.912 - A few more changes, More to come.

Features:

[⚒️] Unique colour BG for different store types dessert list area.

[⚒️] Identify what store you have active on the main HUD

[⚒️] Offline popup shows x stores sold / gems made.

Adjustments:

[⚒️] only show plus on other mechanics of the recipe just like the workers, when you can Afford them.

[⚒️] Numbers showing XP tokens allocated to each bar

[⚒️] Prep for upcoming event

[⚒️] Safety wraps for incorrect timers added.

BUGS:

[⚒️] Exit screen can popup more than once.

[⚒️] Gems falling starts within the screen.

[⚒️] Settings checkbox in rare popup isn't saving.

[⚒️] Can change selected stores in the background while inside the trait popup.