Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 24 August 2022

Update 2022/8/25

Share · View all patches · Build 9380539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates from previous betas：

New

  • Official scenarios are now officially available in English.
  • Reworked lighting in dungeon
  • In SD/3:2 UI, dark zone and magic ban status are now indicated by icons.

    HDUI will be supported at a later date.

Updates

  • Japanese/English names for initial character creation now change depending on the "Interface" option in the game.
  • Slightly lighten the texture of the water flow
  • Changed the location of the game log from My Documents to "Game installation location\Data\Temp\GameLog"
  • Changed the location of some files associated with scenarios from My Documents to "Game installation location\Data\Temp\ScenarioData"

    The game does not use My Documents anymore.

  • In the HDUI, when selecting a portrait in the training area, portraits other than _a will be displayed when the cursor is moved.
  • Changed the initial cursor position when selecting a portrait to the portrait number currently in use by the character.
  • Significantly increased possibilities for portrait types

    Please stay tuned for further details on the update.

  • Tentatively changed cursor for brightness on options screen.

    Major changes are planned for the options screen in the future.

Fixes

  • In the brick wall labyrinth, the normal floor texture was incorrect.
  • In the brick wall labyrinth, the texture settings for the bottom of the columns were incorrect.
  • In the brick wall labyrinth, the texture of the walls differed depending on whether the door was opened with or without a doorjamb.
  • The disappearing mouse cursor affected the menu selection.
  • In the "Normal" movement mode, if the movement key was pressed immediately after the camp was broken, the speed would be the same as in the "High Speed" mode.
  • The flow of lava and water flowed differently depending on the direction the player was facing.
  • The instant death effect of the spell "Prismic Missile" was not set correctly in the default spell settings.

Remaining updates from the stable：
