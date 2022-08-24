Update 2022/8/25

Updates from previous betas：
New
- Official scenarios are now officially available in English.
- Reworked lighting in dungeon
- In SD/3:2 UI, dark zone and magic ban status are now indicated by icons.
HDUI will be supported at a later date.
Updates
- Japanese/English names for initial character creation now change depending on the "Interface" option in the game.
- Slightly lighten the texture of the water flow
- Changed the location of the game log from My Documents to "Game installation location\Data\Temp\GameLog"
- Changed the location of some files associated with scenarios from My Documents to "Game installation location\Data\Temp\ScenarioData"
The game does not use My Documents anymore.
- In the HDUI, when selecting a portrait in the training area, portraits other than _a will be displayed when the cursor is moved.
- Changed the initial cursor position when selecting a portrait to the portrait number currently in use by the character.
- Significantly increased possibilities for portrait types
Please stay tuned for further details on the update.
- Tentatively changed cursor for brightness on options screen.
Major changes are planned for the options screen in the future.
Fixes
- In the brick wall labyrinth, the normal floor texture was incorrect.
- In the brick wall labyrinth, the texture settings for the bottom of the columns were incorrect.
- In the brick wall labyrinth, the texture of the walls differed depending on whether the door was opened with or without a doorjamb.
- The disappearing mouse cursor affected the menu selection.
- In the "Normal" movement mode, if the movement key was pressed immediately after the camp was broken, the speed would be the same as in the "High Speed" mode.
- The flow of lava and water flowed differently depending on the direction the player was facing.
- The instant death effect of the spell "Prismic Missile" was not set correctly in the default spell settings.
Remaining updates from the stable：
Changed files in this update