Stellar Warfare Playtest update for 24 August 2022

Super Ship Sunna, Tactical Pause, VSync and more

24 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added 'tactical pause' that can be toggled by pressing P or Pause keys
  • Added "Sunna" experimental escort Super Ship with the Particle Beams that deal 'true' damage
  • Added True damage type mini weapon icons variant to the ship thumbnails
  • Added green helper lines for eco buildings placed in valid range near the Matter Refiner and Energy Synergizer
  • Added buttons spawning AI Super Ships in the ship tester mode
  • Ship tester now allows to spawn 5 Light, Medium or Heavy ships at once if player will hold L.Shift button while clicking on spawn button
  • Added spawned ships counter for a Ship Tester mode
  • Camera movement speed now can be multiplied when player holds Ctrl key. Just like it was with a zoom
  • Returned the ability to build separate Power and Matter storages. Will cost only in corresponding resource and has 5 seconds less building time compared to the Storage

Reworks

  • Enabled VSync (option to control it will be added if tests will grant stable results)
  • Added more 'space' for a ship frame description in the Fleet Editor inspector window
  • Default order for weapon options in the Fleet Editor is now Type -> Name instead of just order by name
  • Weapon type icons now color coded according to the damage type they deal
  • Ship Test mode now allows players to spawn own Super Ships multiple times
  • Flak weapons (AOE) now can have different damage for direct hit and AOE
  • Reworked move markers to ensure they always stay visible when they should
  • Laser Shield now has 4 bursts with a 40 seconds cooldown
  • Avenger price is reduced to 2300/2900
  • Destroyer MKII price is reduced to 2000/2200
  • Heavy Corvette price is reduced to 400/350
  • Pulverizer volley size reduced to 6 missiles, damage increased to 6 per missile

Fixes

  • Implemented changes that should fix Drainer Beam being visible when it shouldn't be
  • Fixed escalation boosting lines not showing for the opponent's refiner
  • Fixed potential memory leak in the Fleet Editor
  • Located and removed UFO (white glowing object at map's center added with previous playtes patch) from the map origin
  • Fixed shipyard anti-building missile unlock bug
  • Fixed error preventing from properly setting last damage dealer on target if ship that fired the shot already dead
  • Fixed HP bar showing 0 values when unit health or shield are between 0 and 0.5
  • Fixed wrong behavior of thumb icon selection for the Super Ships

