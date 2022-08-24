Super Ship Sunna, Tactical Pause, VSync and more

Additions
- Added 'tactical pause' that can be toggled by pressing P or Pause keys
- Added "Sunna" experimental escort Super Ship with the Particle Beams that deal 'true' damage
- Added True damage type mini weapon icons variant to the ship thumbnails
- Added green helper lines for eco buildings placed in valid range near the Matter Refiner and Energy Synergizer
- Added buttons spawning AI Super Ships in the ship tester mode
- Ship tester now allows to spawn 5 Light, Medium or Heavy ships at once if player will hold L.Shift button while clicking on spawn button
- Added spawned ships counter for a Ship Tester mode
- Camera movement speed now can be multiplied when player holds Ctrl key. Just like it was with a zoom
- Returned the ability to build separate Power and Matter storages. Will cost only in corresponding resource and has 5 seconds less building time compared to the Storage
Reworks
- Enabled VSync (option to control it will be added if tests will grant stable results)
- Added more 'space' for a ship frame description in the Fleet Editor inspector window
- Default order for weapon options in the Fleet Editor is now Type -> Name instead of just order by name
- Weapon type icons now color coded according to the damage type they deal
- Ship Test mode now allows players to spawn own Super Ships multiple times
- Flak weapons (AOE) now can have different damage for direct hit and AOE
- Reworked move markers to ensure they always stay visible when they should
- Laser Shield now has 4 bursts with a 40 seconds cooldown
- Avenger price is reduced to 2300/2900
- Destroyer MKII price is reduced to 2000/2200
- Heavy Corvette price is reduced to 400/350
- Pulverizer volley size reduced to 6 missiles, damage increased to 6 per missile
Fixes
- Implemented changes that should fix Drainer Beam being visible when it shouldn't be
- Fixed escalation boosting lines not showing for the opponent's refiner
- Fixed potential memory leak in the Fleet Editor
- Located and removed UFO (white glowing object at map's center added with previous playtes patch) from the map origin
- Fixed shipyard anti-building missile unlock bug
- Fixed error preventing from properly setting last damage dealer on target if ship that fired the shot already dead
- Fixed HP bar showing 0 values when unit health or shield are between 0 and 0.5
- Fixed wrong behavior of thumb icon selection for the Super Ships
