Patch notes Beta 0.6.2-h

Share · View all patches · Build 9380399 · Last edited 24 August 2022 – 17:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Sparkling Shrooms : whenever you start a level, the token counter will sparkle until you die. If you manage to free the mushroom without dying, your heroic feat will be saved and in the overworld map the corresponding freed mushroom will sparkle as well. As of now, sparkling shrooms don't grant you anything, but some of them will unlock things in the future. (Note: dying after freeing the mushroom does not void the sparkle)

: whenever you start a level, the token counter will sparkle until you die. If you manage to free the mushroom without dying, your heroic feat will be saved and in the overworld map the corresponding freed mushroom will sparkle as well. As of now, sparkling shrooms don't grant you anything, but some of them will unlock things in the future. (Note: dying after freeing the mushroom does not void the sparkle) Mirror Mode: the cheat code PJIPPJIPPPJIPJI toggles mirror mode and you can play with everything flipped left or right. Expect some major visual glitches.

Note: alpha of upcoming level codenamed "DC" is available to testers.

Please ask in the Discord server if you need help on how to input cheat codes in PsiloSybil.