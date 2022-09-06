Daily Answer display name bugs fixed
Text formatting fixes
Store bug fixes
Store UI fixes for icons
Store UI fixes for text
Overlapping menu with matchmaking fix
Display names no longer cut off during drawing phase
Voting UI fixes
Steam party fixes
Emoji answers + skipped answers fixed
Be Funny Now! update for 6 September 2022
1.1.5 Patch Notes
