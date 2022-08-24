Patch 1.2.6
-Super excited about fall. so added a new area near the maze.
- has autumn trees
-has herbs, harvestable trees and minable rocks
-has two new crops, pumpkins and corn. You'll definitely want those later!
-has basic animal spawns
-Started a quest system for people who didn't use the tutorial level. It's pretty basic, but might help some folks with simple stuff like which rocks and trees can be harvested, and how to craft the first tools. At start building.
-Added harvestable trees and mineable rocks to the Midlands area, as well as herbs.
