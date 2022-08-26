Oculus Support and Gameplay Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9380120 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 23:52:08 UTC by Wendy

New Features

Support for Oculus devices

Add quickplay button in main menu

Original Soundtrack and Ambiance available

Option to swap between High/Low resolution chess models

Improvements

Button press instead of hold to bring up menu

Physical button to bring up gameplay menu

AI has bias to move pawns forward

Medium AI has faster move algorithm

Hidden easter egg

Bugfixes

Restarting timed game now works properly

Turned up exposure on "Malibu Beach" background

Fix bug when castling