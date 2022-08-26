 Skip to content

4d Chess update for 26 August 2022

Oculus Support and Gameplay Improvements

New Features
Support for Oculus devices
Add quickplay button in main menu
Original Soundtrack and Ambiance available
Option to swap between High/Low resolution chess models

Improvements
Button press instead of hold to bring up menu
Physical button to bring up gameplay menu
AI has bias to move pawns forward
Medium AI has faster move algorithm
Hidden easter egg

Bugfixes
Restarting timed game now works properly
Turned up exposure on "Malibu Beach" background
Fix bug when castling

