Mini Update 1

Make sure to update to get the following fixes!
- Fixed bad collisions in the cave path to the Distortion
- Fixed getting stuck in control rebind menu when changing certain key binds
- Fixed audio volumes not working correctly when set to 0
- Fixed settings not being set correctly when starting the game
- Fixed Locked Doors & Buttons from being opened by the Necro Rifle
- Fixed fall damage taken from using portals
- Adjusted some portal collisions
- Adjusted some object placements to avoid getting stuck
- Tweaked death to help prevent falling below floor
- A few other small tweaks
I will continue to update and fix issues as they come along so let me know if you come across anything.
Thank you all so much for the reviews and feedback!
https://twitter.com/ArrowsongSylvan
arrowsonggames@gmail.com
Changed files in this update