Mini Update 1

Make sure to update to get the following fixes!

Fixed bad collisions in the cave path to the Distortion

Fixed getting stuck in control rebind menu when changing certain key binds

Fixed audio volumes not working correctly when set to 0

Fixed settings not being set correctly when starting the game

Fixed Locked Doors & Buttons from being opened by the Necro Rifle

Fixed fall damage taken from using portals

Adjusted some portal collisions

Adjusted some object placements to avoid getting stuck

Tweaked death to help prevent falling below floor

A few other small tweaks

I will continue to update and fix issues as they come along so let me know if you come across anything.

Thank you all so much for the reviews and feedback!

https://twitter.com/ArrowsongSylvan

arrowsonggames@gmail.com