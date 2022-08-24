New Hero, content update and bug fixes

Hello everyone, it's been a while since our last Update and we are happy to finally bring all these changes to you.
Besides many new features like the new hero Ion and daily quests, there are also many bug fixes, visuals improvements and better performance!
Sadly we had to reset the user progress due to the patch. As compensation every user gets 150 gems after the first login till the next week.
We hope you all like this Update, enjoy!
New Hero
The last mission of grassland is now playable in this version! When you finished this mission, you can play a new hero: Ion!
Ion has mastered the magic around lightning. With his strong ranged attacks, no enemy is save from him!
Daily Quests
We added daily quests to the game. You get up to 5 quests every day to finish and get rewards.
When you finish enough quests in the week, you can open a activity Chest and get additional rewards.
The daily quests will be available after you finished the tutorial.
If that's not enough, you get additional loot every day for just logging in to the game! It will appear once you finished a session
Notification System
When something important happens, a notification will pop up on the left side.
You can click on the text to move directly where that event took place
Mission Goals and Hints
Mission goals are now shown in every mission. When you play the mission on easy, you get additional tipps on how to win the mission
New Items
There is a new Item coming in 3 sizes: Experience Potions. They can be used in the profile window to level up your hero.
The amount of experience is increased with the size of the Potion
Damage Calculation Rework/Balancing
Before every unit had a armor value presented as percentage. This could cause to some .. unwished moments where you level up your hero's armor up to 70% and get under a tower additional 30% armor, reaching 100% armor and being invincible.
Therefore instead of a percentage calculation, everyone has a flat value. In the new calculation, the damage reduction can never reach zero. Therefore stacking up armor is still effective, but loses efficience the higher it goes.
Additionally we nerved archer a little to be more balanced
Monster Rework
The Monster was kinda weak and boring, so we made him more .. agressive! When he kills a unit, he turns into a rampage! He gets faster at killing everything and there is no way to stop him! So you better don't get close.
When his rampage stopps, he will directly move back to his main location.
The monster also won't take a break on a cliff and look into the sea anymore. He will find a new position quicker than before
Building Design Rework
The archery was really basic and could lead to confusion, that the archers in the building were already spawned units.
To reduce confusion and add more details the archery got a rework.
The stronghold got some features added, too
New Economy
With new ways of getting gold and gems, we also adjusted all prices and rewards.
Also the "Strength" and "Defense" Potion are no longer purchased with gems but with gold
Level Changes
- Reworked Hero Tutorial map. It shows now that the hero spell can deal damage and knock back units
- Reworked Wildfire
- Decreased fire speed on "Wildfire" and "Deep Forest" on hard
- The multiplayer map "Flower Power" reworked a little to be more balanced
- The mission "Shooting Cliff" now has the bridge build up right at the beginning to reduce confusion
- The mission "Mountains" now has the bridge build up right at the beginning to reduce confusion
- The mission "Spooky Lights" has one less monster wandering on the main road
- Small adjustments in "Trunks" so that units can move better
- Changed some lights in the darker levels on the night island
Shop Improvements
- When you don't have enough gold/gems for a item, a popup will appear with the missing currency and not first ask if the you want to buy it
- Added a purchase loading window - a walking unit animation
- When you open the shop, the item you have currently equipped will be selected from the start
- Items in the shop are now more centered
- Clicking outside the shop will close it
- Shop is now more cleaned up
- The Preview for skins and heroes will update at hovering over the item. Clicking on the window will perform the main action (buy/equip)
- Improved animation of the taps on the left
Gameplay Improvements
- The current selected hero will spawn 5 seconds after the round has started (except tutorial). The spawn prefers a stronghold at the start
- Increased Torin's ult duration to 15 sec
- Unit Upgrades are not only visible through their better weapons, but now also in their circle below. The Amount and Color of circles will show the upgrade level of the Unit
- The hero will always be in the middle of the formation
- Improved selection and move command of units
- Reworked attack reset. Now attack behaviour depends on if and when the unit dealt damage to the enemy. Results into smoother movement and attacking behaviour
- Buildings and Bridges now prefer soldiers over archers and knights for upgrades. Poor soldiers
- Archers are now more careful and have their bows out when they stand still, ready to fight
- Improved Arrows of Archers. They now have a fixed velocity and look better
- Flamethrowers are not effected by the fog of war anymore. That means they and their fire are always visible
- When a item has a duration (like "Strength" and "Defense"), their duration after activation is shown as a bar above the hero bar
- Items now have visual effects
- "Strength" and "Defense" potions now have double the duration
- Improved scrolling and zooming
- Improved visuals of the Circle that activated spheres in the missions "SphereFear" and "Interruption"
- When the unit gets stuck against another unit for half a second, he gets agressive and will start an attackmove to the destination
- Units will stop moving when the round is finished
- Added sounds to unit commands (select, move, attack)
- Adjusted tutorial animations and voice
- Multiplayer now gives a better reward for winning
- Hero exp gained from winning rounds are increased
- The lightning strikes in "Path of Electricity" and "Mountains" now have a indicator before they strike down
- Reduced the sound volume of soldier's attack a little
- Shooting tower now have a attacking sound
Overlay Improvements
- Added Animation for claiming daily rewards, shop purchases, daily quest rewards and victory screen reward
- Added counting animation on gems and gold when a change happened (like purchase or claim of rewards)
- Besides your current unit count there is now also the maximum size your army can achieve
- New button design for the unit type selection ingame
- There is a new option in the pause menu: Settings. It opens the same window as in the worldmap
- When the tutorial ends there will be no library shown like before to reduce confusion. You can still find it in the profile window
- Each stat now has a little tooltip as explanation
- Dropdown options in the options menu are now bigger and closer to the button
- Adjusted victory screen
- In the mission preview you can see which hero you have currently selected
- improved readability of texts in the worldmap
- The levelname will be shown on top of the pause menu
Worldmap
- When you move into a Portal there will come a portal visual effect. It's like a loading screen, only cooler
- Improved the performance on the worldmap
- Added transition animation when entering a level or worldmap
- When zooming far enough out, a map will pop up where you can click on the portals to directly teleport to that island
- After the tutorial, you walk with the hero you have currently selected
- Slightly changed the position of the tutorial missions
Bug Fixes
- Units now rotate correctly to the enemy they want to attack
- Fixed a bug where a running upgrade gets transfered to the enemy when the forge got captured in the process
- Fixed a bug where the forge could not restart a upgrade when switched away and back to it while a upgrade was running
- Fixed a bug where the click effect had no color
- Fixed wrong shortcut namings in the building radial menu
- Units can now move normal on bridges
- Fixed a bug where the game didn't paused when you got to the options menu through the button. You can also close it now with the escape button once open
- Units controlled by the AI won't move anymore when they died
- Units now won't ignore the distance to enemies while attacking a trunk. They will focus the trunk when they get close enough
- Units now attack again after they destroyed a trunk
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't start a game after you quit a round
- Fixed the tutorial on flowerland
- Fixed a visual bug of the hero in the tutorial window
- Fixed a visual bug where the sword of the soldier were flipping in the idle animation in the shop
- The unit in the worldmap won't have his feet stuck in the ground anymore. He's free
- Fixed a bug where you could not use the dragbox normally when you have a tablet connected to your pc
- Fixed a bug where the mana of the hero were rising when he was dead
- Fixed a bug where dying units died multiple times when swapping buildings quickly
- Fixed some Achievement problems in multiplayer
- The effect behind the sliders for sounds now take the full length
- Fixed some visual light errors of the knights preview in the shop
- Leaderboard window in the worldmap has all available missions back in his list
- Units won't land into the water anymore when they got knockbacked in "Bridges"
- Fixed fog of war in "Interruption"
- Flamethrower in ""Heat Hell" rotate again
- In "Build The Bridge" was a duck half stuck in the island, we helped him out
- The leaderboard on the victory screen works again
