New Hero, content update and bug fixes

Hello everyone, it's been a while since our last Update and we are happy to finally bring all these changes to you.

Besides many new features like the new hero Ion and daily quests, there are also many bug fixes, visuals improvements and better performance!

Sadly we had to reset the user progress due to the patch. As compensation every user gets 150 gems after the first login till the next week.

We hope you all like this Update, enjoy!

New Hero

The last mission of grassland is now playable in this version! When you finished this mission, you can play a new hero: Ion!

Ion has mastered the magic around lightning. With his strong ranged attacks, no enemy is save from him!

Daily Quests

We added daily quests to the game. You get up to 5 quests every day to finish and get rewards.

When you finish enough quests in the week, you can open a activity Chest and get additional rewards.

The daily quests will be available after you finished the tutorial.

If that's not enough, you get additional loot every day for just logging in to the game! It will appear once you finished a session

Notification System

When something important happens, a notification will pop up on the left side.

You can click on the text to move directly where that event took place

Mission Goals and Hints

Mission goals are now shown in every mission. When you play the mission on easy, you get additional tipps on how to win the mission

New Items

There is a new Item coming in 3 sizes: Experience Potions. They can be used in the profile window to level up your hero.

The amount of experience is increased with the size of the Potion

Damage Calculation Rework/Balancing

Before every unit had a armor value presented as percentage. This could cause to some .. unwished moments where you level up your hero's armor up to 70% and get under a tower additional 30% armor, reaching 100% armor and being invincible.

Therefore instead of a percentage calculation, everyone has a flat value. In the new calculation, the damage reduction can never reach zero. Therefore stacking up armor is still effective, but loses efficience the higher it goes.

Additionally we nerved archer a little to be more balanced

Monster Rework

The Monster was kinda weak and boring, so we made him more .. agressive! When he kills a unit, he turns into a rampage! He gets faster at killing everything and there is no way to stop him! So you better don't get close.

When his rampage stopps, he will directly move back to his main location.

The monster also won't take a break on a cliff and look into the sea anymore. He will find a new position quicker than before

Building Design Rework

The archery was really basic and could lead to confusion, that the archers in the building were already spawned units.

To reduce confusion and add more details the archery got a rework.

The stronghold got some features added, too

New Economy

With new ways of getting gold and gems, we also adjusted all prices and rewards.

Also the "Strength" and "Defense" Potion are no longer purchased with gems but with gold

Level Changes

Reworked Hero Tutorial map. It shows now that the hero spell can deal damage and knock back units

Reworked Wildfire

Decreased fire speed on "Wildfire" and "Deep Forest" on hard

The multiplayer map "Flower Power" reworked a little to be more balanced

The mission "Shooting Cliff" now has the bridge build up right at the beginning to reduce confusion

The mission "Mountains" now has the bridge build up right at the beginning to reduce confusion

The mission "Spooky Lights" has one less monster wandering on the main road

Small adjustments in "Trunks" so that units can move better

Changed some lights in the darker levels on the night island

Shop Improvements

When you don't have enough gold/gems for a item, a popup will appear with the missing currency and not first ask if the you want to buy it

Added a purchase loading window - a walking unit animation

When you open the shop, the item you have currently equipped will be selected from the start

Items in the shop are now more centered

Clicking outside the shop will close it

Shop is now more cleaned up

The Preview for skins and heroes will update at hovering over the item. Clicking on the window will perform the main action (buy/equip)

Improved animation of the taps on the left

Gameplay Improvements

The current selected hero will spawn 5 seconds after the round has started (except tutorial). The spawn prefers a stronghold at the start

Increased Torin's ult duration to 15 sec

Unit Upgrades are not only visible through their better weapons, but now also in their circle below. The Amount and Color of circles will show the upgrade level of the Unit

The hero will always be in the middle of the formation

Improved selection and move command of units

Reworked attack reset. Now attack behaviour depends on if and when the unit dealt damage to the enemy. Results into smoother movement and attacking behaviour

Buildings and Bridges now prefer soldiers over archers and knights for upgrades. Poor soldiers

Archers are now more careful and have their bows out when they stand still, ready to fight

Improved Arrows of Archers. They now have a fixed velocity and look better

Flamethrowers are not effected by the fog of war anymore. That means they and their fire are always visible

When a item has a duration (like "Strength" and "Defense"), their duration after activation is shown as a bar above the hero bar

Items now have visual effects

"Strength" and "Defense" potions now have double the duration

Improved scrolling and zooming

Improved visuals of the Circle that activated spheres in the missions "SphereFear" and "Interruption"

When the unit gets stuck against another unit for half a second, he gets agressive and will start an attackmove to the destination

Units will stop moving when the round is finished

Added sounds to unit commands (select, move, attack)

Adjusted tutorial animations and voice

Multiplayer now gives a better reward for winning

Hero exp gained from winning rounds are increased

The lightning strikes in "Path of Electricity" and "Mountains" now have a indicator before they strike down

Reduced the sound volume of soldier's attack a little

Shooting tower now have a attacking sound

Overlay Improvements

Added Animation for claiming daily rewards, shop purchases, daily quest rewards and victory screen reward

Added counting animation on gems and gold when a change happened (like purchase or claim of rewards)

Besides your current unit count there is now also the maximum size your army can achieve

New button design for the unit type selection ingame

There is a new option in the pause menu: Settings. It opens the same window as in the worldmap

When the tutorial ends there will be no library shown like before to reduce confusion. You can still find it in the profile window

Each stat now has a little tooltip as explanation

Dropdown options in the options menu are now bigger and closer to the button

Adjusted victory screen

In the mission preview you can see which hero you have currently selected

improved readability of texts in the worldmap

The levelname will be shown on top of the pause menu

Worldmap

When you move into a Portal there will come a portal visual effect. It's like a loading screen, only cooler

Improved the performance on the worldmap

Added transition animation when entering a level or worldmap

When zooming far enough out, a map will pop up where you can click on the portals to directly teleport to that island

After the tutorial, you walk with the hero you have currently selected

Slightly changed the position of the tutorial missions

Bug Fixes