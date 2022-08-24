The Warden has granted additional apparel requisitions

Rundown 7.0 Rise brought you and your team of prisoners deeper into The Complex, to places never seen. Areas of green vegetation and humid air, even though the stench of rotten pumpkins could be a bit overwhelming in some rooms. This calls for a new type of apparel and with this new Commando Camouflage set you can blend even more Don’t trust it to make you less visible to the creatures of The Complex as they seem to be using other senses than their eyes to track you.

Clear any four expeditions to complete the set of a mask, vest, and pants. A red palette is also available as the fourth reward if the green only makes your teammates startled and trigger happy.

If you need new friends to play with, GTFO is 25 % off during the whole loot event.