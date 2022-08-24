 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 24 August 2022

Patch 0.24.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9379976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • We're shifting to the Netherlands, many thanks to RobijntePower for providing us his server!
  • Increased starting hitpoints, energy and hunger when respawning.
  • Added cooldown for Unstuck to prevent spamming.
  • Villagers find for another bed when their current bed is occupied.
  • Villagers follow you after mounting a horse instead of riding away to work.
  • Villagers will uncrouch and unprone before running off to sleep when wounded.
  • Villagers will also crouch or prone when reaching you from F4 command.
  • New villagers cost 10k gold and start with random levels (0-40) in all skills.

Fixes:

  • Villagers still charging forward even though they have ranged weapons.
  • Last online not showing for player owned settlements.
  • Trees, stones and metal lodes appearing as another kind of resource.
  • Quest mobs not despawning after 3 hours.
  • Player not able to shoot through a plot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link